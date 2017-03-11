Spring Fling Bazaar to benefit EIASE Deaf/Hard of Hearing program

MATTOON - Eastern Illinois Area Special Education is inviting the public to attend its fifth annual Spring Fling Bazaar on March 25.

This year's event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 1917 Oak Street in Mattoon, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.  Attendees will be able to visit 30 vendors to shop for Easter, Mother's Day, and Graduation gifts.

Additionally, a raffle and silent auction will be held this year.  Packages up for grabs include Disneyworld tickets, a trip to Wisconsin Dells, and vacation packages to St. Louis, Chicago, Quad Cities, Peoria, and other locations.

Proceeds from this event will benefit EIASE's Deaf/Hard of Hearing program, which helps fund field trips, classroom materials, and more.  Officials say they hope to raise enough money to purchase a van for the program.

For more information about Eastern Illinois Area Special Education, click here.

