Yoga4Cats hosting trivia night fundraiser

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois residents can test their trivia knowledge while helping no-kill animal shelters during Feline Friday Trivia on April 7.

This event, planned by Yoga4Cats and sponsored by All Cat Clinic, PC, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 745 Woodside Road in Springfield.  Teams of up to ten people are welcome to test their knowledge for cash prizes.  Proceeds from this event will benefit the Forever Home Feline Ranch.  

The cost to participate is $10 per person.  To reserve a table for your team, email TeamYoga4Cats@gmail.com.

For more information about Forever Home Feline Ranch, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More