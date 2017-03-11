Yoga4Cats hosting trivia night fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois residents can test their trivia knowledge while helping no-kill animal shelters during Feline Friday Trivia on April 7.

This event, planned by Yoga4Cats and sponsored by All Cat Clinic, PC, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 745 Woodside Road in Springfield. Teams of up to ten people are welcome to test their knowledge for cash prizes. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Forever Home Feline Ranch.

The cost to participate is $10 per person. To reserve a table for your team, email TeamYoga4Cats@gmail.com.

For more information about Forever Home Feline Ranch, click here.