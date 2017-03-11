BREAKING: Groce out, Walker in as interim coach

BREAKING: Groce out, Walker in as interim coachPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Government issues canned food recall
(WAND) – The U.S. government is recalling a number of canned food products.
-
University of Illinois Police searching for missing scholar
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana is searching for a member of the campus community.
-
Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in June 3 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist involved in a crash near the intersection of East Damon Avenue and North Main Street in Decatur last week has died from his injuries.
-
Highway crash claims young child's life
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A highway crash killed an 8-year-old child over the weekend.
-
Man shot during Champaign police chase
Champaign, Ill. (WAND) -- A 22-year-old man is recovering at an area hospital, after an officer-involved shooting in Champaign Sunday night.
-
Sangamon County Fair cuts admission price in half
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Visitors to the Sangamon County Fair this year will be able to save on admission costs.
-
Coroner IDs girl killed in distracted driving crash
Illinois State Police say a distracted driver is at fault for a crash Thursday afternoon that left a 10 year old girl from Camargo dead.
Father, mother of girl found dead in Illinois due in court
The mother and father of a girl found dead in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house are due to make appearances in separate Las Vegas courts.
-
ISP investigating a two car crash involving sheriff's deputy
Illinois State Police are investigating a two car crash involving a Edgar County Sheriff's Deputy.
-
Summer Clean-Up helping improve Decatur neighborhoods
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents can dispose of large household items during a "Summer Clean-Up" on June 13.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
University of Illinois Police searching for missing scholar
-
BREAKING: Decatur Police find person dead from gunshot wound near Center and Huron
-
University of Illinois Police searching for missing scholar
-
Two arrested in connection to homicide
-
Balloon accident sends man to hospital
-
Stop the violence rally with a twist
-
12-year-old injured in Decatur double shooting
-
Glow run befitting Paw-Print Ministries
-
New fountain helps more than just people
-
Evening Forecast
-
Current Events
-
Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-