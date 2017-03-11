BREAKING: Groce out, Walker in as interim coach

CHAMPAIGN - University of Illinois men's basketball coach John Groce has been fired, and an interim coach has been named.

The announcement was made by U of I Athletic Director Josh Whitman Saturday afternoon. Whitman says, "Under his leadership, regrettably, we were not able to sustain the level of competitive excellence that we expect at the University of Illinois."

Assistant Head Coach Jamall Walker has been named interim head coach until a permanent replacement can be found. Groce has two years remaining on his contract, and will receive $1.7 million as part of his severance.

Groce was 95-75 in his career as U of I men's basketball coach, with a 37-53 record in the Big Ten Conference.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.