1 dead after motorcycle crash in Mt. Zion

Mount Zion - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Saturday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened in a wooded creek area near Turpin Road and Elwin Blacktop. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, the 20-year-old man left a house on Turpin Road at about 1:00 a.m., and traveled along a field access road prior to crashing into a bank of trees and into the creek.

Deputies also say the victim's friends discovered the crash at about 1:30 p.m. Police say the victim's friends and relatives searched for him when they realized he didn't make it back to his home.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of family. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.