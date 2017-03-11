Abnormal Temperatures Threaten Plants/Vegetation

If you have any sensitive vegetation growing outside, you may want to make sure it safe for the remainder of the weekend. The above average temperatures the past 30 days have led to an abnormally early start to the growing season. This is especially true farther south where trees and some ground plants are already growing and flowering.

The next several nights we will have low temperatures in the 20s and teens which will threaten any vegetation that has started to blossom. Numerous “Freeze Warnings” are in place in Illinois, including Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette and Effingham Counties until Sunday afternoon.

The best way to protect any type of plant or vegetation from the extreme cold is to cover it with a light sheet. Do not cover your plants with a plastic sheet as it does not allow air to circulate which will suffocate and kill off your vegetation.

Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says temperatures are expected to start warming to around average by the end of next week.

