Relay For Life at U of I kicks off March 11

CHAMPAIGN - Central Illinois residents whose lives have been affected by cancer are helping to raise money for the American Cancer Society during a Relay For Life event March 11.

This event will be held from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. at 505 East Armory Avenue in Champaign.  Officials say participants will be able to enjoy ceremonies, activities, music, food, and more.

The Relay For Life is the signature fundraising event of the American Cancer Society.  Proceeds raised at each event help fund cancer research and programs.  Officials say the goal for this Relay For Life is $100,000.

