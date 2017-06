CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS AND POSTGAME REACTION FROM ST. ANTHONY'S STATE CHAMPIONSHIP WIN.

PEORIA -- What a run for the St. Anthony Bulldogs.

It ends with the ultimate prize - a state championship.

The Bulldogs withstood a furious 4th quarter rally, and hung on to beat Okawville 49-46 in overtime in the 1A state title game.

Drew Gibson and Alex Beesley led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points a piece. Adam Levitt chipped in 12.