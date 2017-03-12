Comprehensive coverage: Illini part ways with Groce in candid, brotherly press conference

CHAMPAIGN -- It began with athletic director Josh Whitman sharing personal details of his bond with men's basketball coach John Groce. Then came his stump speech on behalf of the fifth-year leader's character, and finally an equally honest discussion of the program's low performance.



The circumstances surrounding Whitman's decision to fire Groce were highly conventional: zero finishes of better than 7th place in Big Ten play, just one (perhaps two) tournament appearances and a 37-53 record in Big Ten play. Those aren't numbers that will allow many coaches to keep their jobs.



The circumstances of how it happened were anything but conventional. First of all came the date. Even those close to the program did not expect a Saturday firing -- it was initially anticipated to come shortly after losing to Michigan on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, after Selection Sunday or perhaps not even at all. But Whitman revealed during his press conference that he made that decision on Thursday and shared it with Groce early Saturday afternoon.



Further unconventional was the tone -- few athletic directors speak of coaches in the kinds of brotherly terms that Whitman used Saturday.



The third unconventional element was that Groce fielded questions from reporters -- a virtually unheard of move for a fired coach to make. In all, he spoke at the podium for more than 17 minutes, with very few moments spent on a statement and the bulk of it answering those questions. Devoid of bitterness or resentment, he demonstrated the same demeanor he'd shown for five years of rapport-building with the throng of media assembled.



Rundown of WAND coverage

Video 1: In-depth feature setting scene for the press conference (includes interviews with Groce and Whitman)

Video 2: Detailed analysis/discussion from Gordon Voit and Noah Newman live in studio during the 10 p.m. newscast

- Includes anecdote of Groce's ride up the elevator and more