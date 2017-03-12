Community honors World War II vets with special trip

DECATUR - Two Decatur-area veterans who served their country in World War II are being honored by the community in a special way.

Officials say the 94-year-old veterans will receive a trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. Macon County Sheriff's Deputies, Baldwin Shuttle, and motorcycle riders gathered by Coziahr Harley-Davidson escorted the veterans from downtown Decatur to the Decatur Airport Sunday morning.

From the airport, the veterans will receive a free flight to St. Louis, courtesy of Air Choice One. Once they arrive in St. Louis, the veterans will receive free lodging at the Drury Inn, and will depart for the museum on Monday.

Officials also say the veterans were surprised by the trip. We will provide more information as it becomes available.