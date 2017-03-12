Community honors World War II vets with special trip

Community honors World War II vets with special tripPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur firefighter dies after farming accident
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur firefighter has died after a farming accident in Logan County Monday night.
-
Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in June 3 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist involved in a crash near the intersection of East Damon Avenue and North Main Street in Decatur last week has died from his injuries.
-
Sangamon County Fair cuts admission price in half
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Visitors to the Sangamon County Fair this year will be able to save on admission costs.
-
University of Illinois Police searching for missing scholar
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana is searching for a member of the campus community.
-
Government issues canned food recall
(WAND) – The U.S. government is recalling a number of canned food products.
-
1 airlifted to hospital after crash on I-55
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person was airlifted to a Peoria hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Logan County Monday afternoon.
-
Police arrest armed robbery suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a business.
-
Maroa-Forsyth tabs Reynolds for boys basketball program
The Maroa-Forsyth school board voted Monday night to bring aboard Blake Reynolds as head boys basketball coach, Reynolds confirmed to WAND. The Decatur native most recently served as head coach of Decatur Christian and graduated from LSA and Millikin, then served as graduate assistant at Concordia (Mich.). He also was a varsity assistant at LSA and coached the JV squad. Reynolds replaces Trojan legend Robo Kreps, who recently resigned to move out of state.
-
Decatur woman facing criminal sexual abuse charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a woman is facing an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge in connection with an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old boy.
-
Apartment fire causes $15,000 in damage
The Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments worked late Monday night to put out an apartment fire at 56 East Healey Street in Champaign.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Summer basketball tournaments give local teams chance to jell
-
University of Illinois Police searching for missing scholar
-
Decatur's first 'Cookin' with the Cops' success
-
BREAKING: Decatur Police find person dead from gunshot wound near Center and Huron
-
Dogs attack local mailmen
-
Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Coroner IDs Los Angeles man found dead in Lake Springfield
-
Man shot during Champaign police chase
-
Special Olympics athlete dies from medical emergency
-
Evening Forecast
-
Current Events
-
Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-