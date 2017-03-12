"Know Your Muslim Neighbor" celebrating unity and diversity

CHAMPAIGN - The Muslim American Society of Urbana-Champaign is inviting the public to come together in a celebration of unity and diversity during a special event Sunday afternoon.

This family-friendly event, titled "Know Your Muslim Neighbor," provides attendees an opportunity to meet with new people and engage in conversation with local Muslims. Additionally, attendees will be able to enjoy food, a poster exhibit detailing the history of Muslims in early America, short presentations, and henna hand painting. Children will also be able to participate in Islamic art activities.

Know Your Muslim Neighbor begins at 2:00 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library, and is open to the public.

