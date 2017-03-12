Centennial High School Archery Team mourning loss of teammate

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Centennial High School Archery Team is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to our news partners at the Champaign News-Gazette, the Champaign Police Department is investigating the late Saturday night death of 15-year-old Luke Miller, a member of the Champaign Centennial High School Archery Team.

According to the News-Gazette's article, Luke's parents took him to Carle Foundation Hospital on Saturday after he began "vomiting blood." The News-Gazette also reports Luke was airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Barnes Hospital officials tell WAND News that Luke was pronounced dead at the hospital, and that the St. Louis County Medical Examiner was notified.

WAND News reached out to the Champaign Police Department and St. Louis County Medical Examiner, but neither could be reached for comment at this time.

