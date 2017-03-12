Winter Weather to Impact Illinois Monday

Give yourself plenty of extra time for your morning commute on Monday. Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says a fast moving clipper system will likely bring accumulating snow to parts of Illinois. Chierek says snow will start to fall in northern Illinois around 10:00 PM on Sunday and will continue to spread southward overnight.

The key to this forecast will be our temperatures. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 20s and remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s through Monday morning. This means that all precipitation will start in the form of snow. Eventually, temperatures will start to warm above freezing by the late morning into the early afternoon here in central Illinois. This will allow the precipitation to switch over to mainly all rain which will hamper our accumulating snow totals the farther south you travel. However, this will not be the case the farther north you travel in Illinois. Temperatures will remain around 32 degrees most of the day to this will be mainly an all snow event in northern Illinois. 6” of accumulating snow will be common in places like I-80 and Chicago.

Chierek says the latest model runs are breaking down the accumulating snowfall as follows for central Illinois:

- < 1" along and south of I-70

- 1" – 2" along and south of I-72

- 2" – 4" along and north of I-72

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect tonight for counties along and north of I-72 and will continue until Monday evening.

Again, Chierek stresses that with highs warming to around 40 degrees on Monday for most of us, this will help the precipitation to switch to rain by the afternoon. The morning commute could get a little sloppy though so make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time.

