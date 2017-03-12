Champaign police issue statement regarding student's death

CHAMPAIGN - In an update to a story WAND is following, the Champaign Police Department has issued a statement regarding the death of a Champaign Centennial High School student.

Champaign police say officers responded to Carle Hospital Emergency Department at about 8:47 a.m. on March 11 for a report of a 15-year-old male who was receiving medical treatment. Officers say the teen, identified as Luke Miller, was later airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m.

Champaign police say the St. Louis City Medical Examiner's Office is perform an autopsy on March 13, and that detectives will attend the autopsy. Police also say they are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Miller, and that officers will be at Centennial High School to speak with students this week.

Champaign Unit 4 School District Executive Director of Human Resources Ken Kleber issued the following statement:

"It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the tragic loss of Centennial student Luke Miller over the weekend. Starting tomorrow, we will be supporting our Centennial and Jefferson communities with access to grief counseling. We are fully cooperating with the police in this matter. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, the District has been asked by the Champaign Police Department not to comment on or provide details regarding this situation."

Anyone with information about Miller's death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.