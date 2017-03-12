Coroner's office releases name of man involved in Saturday fatal crash

MT. ZION - The Macon County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Chief Deputy Coroner Dee Coventry says Austin Ray, 20, died as a result of the crash, which happened near the area of Turpin Road and Elwin Blacktop.  Coventry says the cause of death was massive head trauma after coming in contact with a bank of trees and into a creek.

Macon County Sheriff's Deputies say Ray's friends discovered the crash at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.  The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

