Northwestern will be the lone school representing the state of Illinois in the NCAA men's basketball tournament - Illinois, and Illinois State did not make the field.

Illinois misses the tournament for the fourth year in a row, a big reason why John Groce was let go Saturday.

Illinois State, despite a one loss season in the MVC, was one of the first teams left out.

Both teams are likely headed to the NIT. The NIT selection show gets underway at 7:30 CT on ESPNU.