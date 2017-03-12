Death of 15-year-old under investigation while community mourns

15-year-old Luke Miller was known in the Champaign community as a talented archer.

"Luke would come in the shop all the time. He was just an avid archer. He would come in, he would shoot awesome, he would help students out as much as he could when it came to the team, " said Cole Thompson, the owner of Hunter’s Haven, a place Luke would commonly practice.

"The amount of commitment that he gave to the team and he always did his best and you knew when he was going to go shoot he was going to give it his all, " added Haylie Denzer, a close friend of Luke's.

Luke’s friends not only describe him as talented but noble.

"Luke was very selfless, you know. He'd come in, and he was a great shot, and he wasn’t ever one to brag about that,” says Thompson. “He would come in and help other students. He wanted to help other become better archers, just better at what they do."

"He was just such a passionate person and just kind, that’s the word that describes him perfectly, because that’s what he was,” added Denzer. “He had so many interest and just such a bright future… just ahead of him."

The details of how Luke got the internal injuries that killed him remain unknown. The community continues to focus on honoring his memory, despite the pain.

"This is definitely a blow to not only the shop and the local archery community, but the community as a whole. Things like this are just unjustifiable," stated Thompson.

Those close to Luke hope he is remembered as the loving and caring individual he was known as.

"I want people to know Luke as the compassionate kind, artistic, influential person that he was. and that he could never hurt a fly he was the sweetest person you could ever know. And that he had so much respect for his peers and his family and his friends, " says Denzer.

A young life taken too soon, with an investigation by police and his school currently underway.