Illinois, Illinois State could meet in NIT quarterfinals

Illinois vs. Illinois State, for a trip to Madison Square Garden - a solid consolation prize for central Illinois hoops fans.

It could happen.

Both teams are in the same NIT quadrant, and would meet in the quarterfinals at Redbird Arena if they make it that far.

Illinois State (27-6) is the top seed in the quadrant. The Redbirds will host UC Irvine (21-14) in the first round Wednesday at 8:30 CT, with the winner facing either UCF or Colorado in the next round.

Illinois (18-14) gets the two seed, and will host Valparaiso (24-8) Tuesday at 6:15 CT, with the winner getting either Utah or Boise State in the next round.