Garth Brooks tickets to go back on sale

CHAMPAIGN - Tickets for the Garth Brooks concert are expected to go back on sale on Thursday.

On Friday, tickets went on sale but the web site was quickly shutdown due to traffic. Tickets will go back on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. sharp.

This comes after Garth Brooks announced a second show Friday morning for April 28th due to the high interest.

The Garth Brooks World Tour stop in Champaign was announced on Wednesday, March 1. This will be Brooks’ first appearance in Champaign since 1997 and his last stop in Illinois as part of his World Tour.