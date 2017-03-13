Winter blast creating treacherous roadways

DECATUR - A winter blast caused havoc on the roadways during the Monday morning commute.

Several crashes on Route 36 caused the road to close in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear debris and snow.

Roads throughout central Illinois were snow covered, including U.S. 51. Several vehicles were seen off the road and in ditches.

According to the Decatur Public School District their buses were expected to be delayed by at least 20 to 30 minutes.

IDOT crews are out in full force to keep up with the challenging road conditions.

Our crews are working hard to help keep you safe on the roads this morning! — IDOT March 13, 2017

As of 9 a.m. no closings had been reported.