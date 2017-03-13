Gordmans files for bankruptcy

OMAHA – Gordmans has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a news release.

The company filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 on Monday. They will begin to liquidate their inventory and other assets.

"Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption," said Andy Hall, president and chief executive officer of Gordmans. "The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process."

Gordmans sells a wide range of name brands and fashion styles at a discounted rate.

Currently the store has locations in Champaign, Springfield and Bloomington.