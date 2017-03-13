Monmouth College, Mt, Zion High School remember star athlete

MT ZION – Student athlete Austin Ray, 20, is being remembered as a great student and athlete at Monmouth College and at Mt. Zion High School. Ray passed away over the weekend in a motorcycle crash on Elwin Blacktop.

At Monmouth College Ray was a junior running back and return specialist for the Scots last fall. He was also a member of the track and field team during his freshman and sophomore year.

"Austin was the leader of our special team's unit," said Head Football Coach Chad Braun. "He did it all. Returned kicks, blocked punts and wreaked havoc for the opposing team on our kickoff unit. He would have been a starting running back on any other team. He was behind two great backs and found other ways to contribute to the team."

Before attending Monmouth, Ray played football for Mt. Zion High School. Superintendent Dr. Travis Roundcount said he was a great student, athlete and all around young man. Funeral arrangements will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral home in Decatur. Services haven’t been set as of Monday afternoon.