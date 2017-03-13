K9 recovering thanks to University of Illinois Veterinary Hospital

MARSHALL COUNTY - A K9 is on the mend thanks to doctors at the University of Illinois Veterinary Hospital.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said their K9 officer was out assisting in a building search for a burglary. Officer Flits fell through the ceiling and was rushed to Tri-County Animal Emergency Clinic in Peoria. He was then taken to the University of Illinois Veterinary Hospital where they found a complex and extensive fracture to his left ulna and elbow joint.

He underwent surgery on Tuesday afternoon and will have to undergo rehab and therapy for several weeks. Flits was able to go home on Friday.

On Monday, Flits was back in Champaign for a checkup and bandage change. Doctors say they hope Flits will be able to return to his police duties when he heals.

In January, Flits and his handler were named K9 Team of the Year by the Central Illinois Police and Working Dog Association.