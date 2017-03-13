Suspects break into Danville home, beat up residents, steal cars

DANVILLE – Danville Police are investigating after homeowners say two men broke into their home, beat them up and got away with both of their cars.

Officers were called to the home in the 400 block of Columbia Street, at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10. When they arrived, the victims told Danville authorities that two black men armed with handguns had entered the home and demanded they turn over several of their possessions.

Witnesses tell Danville Police the men not only hit them during the home invasion, but they also got away with the items and the victims’ vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Mazda SUV. The victims were able to be treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Danville Polices say they were able to recover both of those vehicles. They found the SUV abandoned in the 900 block of Belton Drive at around 9:30 that night. They found the Prius the next morning, at around 8:30, in the 900 block of Hazel Street, again with no one in it.

The victims described the suspects as black men, with one of them standing at at least 5’11 with a medium build. No further descriptions of the men were available from the police report.

Anyone who may have been in the area of any of these events or who may know the perpetrators is encouraged to call the Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Vermilion County at (217) 446-TIPS.