Valentine comes out on top in Macon County Senior Spelling Bee

DECATUR - Seven contestants took part in the Macon County Senior Spelling Bee with one advancing to the next level of competition.

The Senior Spelling Bee held at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center is part of the statewide competition sponsored by Illinois Senior Centers and the Illinois Department on Aging.

After several rounds slowly eliminated the contestants, it came down to two spellers in the final round. Erin Valentine correctly spelled "Osteoporosis" for the championship word. Second place went to Ada Elder, of Decatur. The pair advance to the regional level Senior Spelling Bee in June.

State Representative Sue Scherer says the Senior Spelling Bee is great way for seniors to show their spelling skills and keep their minds active.

The state finals are held August 14 during Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair.