Bioprocessing could create 20,000 jobs

DECATUR - State Senator Chapin Rose believes bioprocessing research, development and production could create up to 20,000 new jobs for the central Illinois economy over the next decade.

Rose escorted state, city and agricultural leaders on a tour of the James R. Randall Research Lab and the Midwest Inland Port at ADM on Monday.

“Central Illinois is perfectly suited to be the world leader of the new bioprocessing industry with the production and shipping capacity of Decatur and the new $26 million Integrated Bioprocessing Research Lab (IBRL) at the University of Illinois,” Rose stated.

“We’ve got the material, we’ve got the production, we’ve got the shipping and we’ve got the research and the brain power,” Rose told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.

Bioprocessing will convert petroleum based products into corn and soybean based products with the potential for thousands of jobs boosting the central Illinois agricultural economy.