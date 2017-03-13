U of I Police recover loaded handgun, make two arrests in traffic stop

CHAMPAIGN – A routine traffic stop led to two Champaign County residents being taken into custody.

A University of Illinois Police officer on patrol, just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, stopped a vehicle that had just blown a stop sign at the intersection of Third and White streets in Champaign. While speaking to the driver, the officer says he noticed a plastic bag containing marijuana on the floor between a passenger’s feet.

U of I Police say the patrol officer then performed a search of the vehicle and found a loaded handgun with its serial number filed off in the glove compartment. Everyone in the vehicle denied ownership of the gun during the investigation.

University authorities took 22-year-old Keyonta Dunn, of Champaign, into custody on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and defacing the identifying marks of a firearm. Officers also discovered during the traffic stop that one of the vehicle’s passengers, 22-year-old Wardell Lawrence, of Urbana, had two outstanding Champaign County warrants for failure to appear in court. He was also taken into custody during the traffic stop.

Both Dunn and Lawrence were taken to the Champaign County Jail.