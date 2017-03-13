Mobile home fire leaves Mattoon resident displaced

MATTOON – An early morning fire at a mobile home park has left one resident homeless but unhurt.

The Mattoon Fire Department reports crews responded to the fire at Lake Land Mobile Estates, at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13. They found smoke and flames coming from the mobile home and requested a box alarm assignment.

Fire officials say the homeowner was there at the time of the fire, but they were not injured. The home, unfortunately though, is a total loss.

Charleston fire crews, Mattoon Police and other utility companies were also on scene at the fire. Personnel were able to get the area cleared by 10:47 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.