Danville vehicle hijackers caught in Indianapolis

Danville vehicle hijackers caught in IndianapolisPosted: Updated:
Teen who hit deputy in Edgar County dies
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police have released the name of a central Illinois car crash victim.
Police: 2 wanted for pepper spraying 2 adults, 1 infant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people wanted for shoplifting and the battery of three people, including a five-month-old infant.
Police find federal help in missing scholar search
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois police say the FBI is involved in the search for a missing scholar.
Illinois colleges drop to junk status rating
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Credit ratings for seven Illinois colleges have dropped.
Decatur firefighter dies after farming accident
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur firefighter has died after a farming accident in Logan County Monday night.
I-TEAM Update: Unpaid Life Insurance Bill
Illinois State Capitol (WAND) – State Treasurer Mike Frerichs, (D) Illinois, is urging Governor Bruce Rauner to sign legislation requiring life insurance companies to search records dating back to 2000 for beneficiaries of deceased policy holders.
Click the video above for the latest in Gordon Voit's "Homegrown Heroes" series catching up with college stars who are back home in Central Illinois training. In this edition, former MacArthur star Jaquay Owens prepares for his upcoming season at California junior college San Diego Mesa, which he hopes will lead to another Division I opportunity. The 5-foot-7 receiver spent the past two seasons at Southern Illinois.
Sangamon County Fair cuts admission price in half
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Visitors to the Sangamon County Fair this year will be able to save on admission costs.
Cerro Gordo mourning loss of Robbie Greenwood
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois village is mourning the sudden loss of a man who made a big impact on the community.
BREAKING: Decatur Police find person dead from gunshot wound near Center and Huron
Stop the violence rally with a twist
Dogs attack local mailmen
Special Olympics athlete dies from medical emergency
Decatur Fire Captain retires after 27 years of service
Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.
