Danville vehicle hijackers caught in Indianapolis

DANVILLE – Two people are in custody in Indiana after they forced children out a parked vehicle and escaped across state lines.

Danville Police say they received a call at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. They were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot on North Vermilion Street, where a victim told them her vehicle that had been parked in the store’s lot had been hijacked by two suspects. According to the victim’s children, a man and woman approached the car and forced the two young children to exit the vehicle. They then drove away, leaving the children uninjured and standing in the parking lot.

The vehicle was later found in Indianapolis, Indiana, along with the two people who had stolen it.

24-year-old Dwayne Jackson, of Peoria, and 22-year-old Julia Hill, of Chillicothe, were taken into custody by Indianapolis authorities.

After review by the Vermilion County State’s Attorney, arrest warrants were issued for Jackson and Hill for vehicular hijacking with bonds set at $100,000.

Jackson and Hill remain in custody in Marion County, Indiana, on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. The investigation into this crime continues.

Anyone with further information about the hijacking is encouraged to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.