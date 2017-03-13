Dan Muller, Ole Miss Twitter exchange goes viral

NORMAL -- Illinois State was left out of the NCAA Tournament for one reason.

A weak strength of schedule.

Head coach Dan Muller took action Monday, tweeting out the following:

"ACC, BIG 10, BIG 12, SEC, PAC 12, BIG EAST: It's me again. Looking for home and home next year. Please call me for chance for quality road win, top 33 RPI."

What happened next shocked everyone.

Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork actually replied, essentially accepting Muller's invitation to schedule a game.

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO SEE THE EXCHANGE, AND HOW IT GRABBED NATIONAL HEADLINES.