Decatur students asking tough questions

DECATUR- School board candidates were invited by current and former students of Decatur Public schools to hear their concerns as they continue their campaigns into the April election.

Former student, Aaliyah Buck said, "everything that the school board does directly affects the students and just getting more student input and making sure you are hearing it and listen to it and make sure you implement different things based on those opinions."

Current student Tabrina Eskridge believes the importance of keeping uniforms could save students from being bullied. She said, "if they keep uniforms intact, everybody can all look the same you wont have as much bullying issues."

There are currently seven candidates running for four vacant spots on the board.

