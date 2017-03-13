Decatur students asking tough questions

Decatur students asking tough questionsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Teen who hit deputy in Edgar County dies
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police have released the name of a central Illinois car crash victim.
-
Police find federal help in missing scholar search
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois police say the FBI is involved in the search for a missing scholar.
-
Police: 2 wanted for pepper spraying 2 adults, 1 infant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people wanted for shoplifting and the battery of three people, including a five-month-old infant.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Decatur firefighter dies after farming accident
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur firefighter has died after a farming accident in Logan County Monday night.
-
Cerro Gordo mourning loss of Robbie Greenwood
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois village is mourning the sudden loss of a man who made a big impact on the community.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Sangamon County Fair cuts admission price in half
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Visitors to the Sangamon County Fair this year will be able to save on admission costs.
-
Meridian hires Sheppard as head football coach
MACON -- Meridian High School has hired MacArthur assistant Micah Sheppard as head football coach. Sheppard served as offensive coordinator for MacArthur, where he was on staff since 2006. He also head of the boys track program for the Generals. Sheppard graduated from Argenta-Oreana in 1997 and played football and track at Carthage College before transferring to Eastern Illinois to finish his degree and compete on the track team. He has begun overseeing the program's summer conditi...
-
Illinois colleges drop to junk status rating
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Credit ratings for seven Illinois colleges have dropped.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: 2 wanted for pepper spraying 2 adults, 1 infant
-
-
Cerro Gordo mourning loss of Robbie Greenwood
-
Hot rod tour roars through central Illinois
-
Decatur firefighter dies after farming accident
-
Police find federal help in missing scholar search
-
-
Coroner IDs Los Angeles man found dead in Lake Springfield
-
Decatur Fire Captain retires after 27 years of service
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Current Events
-
Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-