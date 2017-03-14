City releases dates for city-wide cleanup

DECATUR – The City of Decatur and Advance Disposal are teaming up for a city-wide cleanup.

Residents can bring large items for no charge to the Decatur Civic Center to be disposed of. Items such as mattresses, old furniture and other household items can be disposed of during the city cleanup. Electronics, pain and yard waste will not be allowed.

Items must be placed in roll off bins located in the Civic Center parking lot.

Below is a list of dates the cleanup will be held: