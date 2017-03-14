Law enforcement agencies train for active shooter situations

CHARLESTON – Local law enforcement will be on Eastern Illinois University's campus on Tuesday and Thursday for training exercises.

Training will take place in the McAfee Gym building. Law enforcement agencies will be using blanks in various scenarios to simulate the sound of gunfire, according to EIU Police Chief Kent Martin.

The training will give police from EIU and Charleston a life like active shooter or armed intruder situation. Other sessions will include scenarios that may involve hostages.

Officials say it won’t disrupt students and staff since this week is Spring Break.