Wooden It Be Lovely celebrates one year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD- Wooden It Be Lovely, a ministry based program dedicated to pulling women out of poverty celebrates its one year anniversary Tuesday.

The program employs women who are struggling with poverty or addiction in efforts to build and re-purpose furniture and much more. The program operates with an understanding that when mothers are struggling with poverty or addiction, navigating resources and paying for loving daycare is often an obstacle to employment. In this program, children are cared for on the church premise as an important component of the program.

As of this anniversary the program has employed 16 women and pulled them out of their past circumstances and situations. It has also sold $22,500 worth of furniture and products the women create which goes directly towards payroll costs for the women/associates.

To celebrate such a milestone the organization is hosting its one year furniture sale on March 25 at the site, 501 S. Douglas Avenue in Springfield beginning at 9 a.m. and going until 1 p.m.

