Wooden It Be Lovely celebrates one year anniversary

Wooden It Be Lovely celebrates one year anniversaryPosted:
5 die after train hits car near Pana
A fifth person was in critical condition early Thursday.
FBI believes missing U of I student was kidnapped
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI continues to help in the search for a missing scholar from the University of Illinois.
Illinois may lose Powerball, Mega Millions lottery games
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Several lottery games could be on the way out in Illinois.
Police: 2 wanted for pepper spraying 2 adults, 1 infant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people wanted for shoplifting and the battery of three people, including a five-month-old infant.
Decatur restaurant announces shutdown plan
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A longtime Decatur restaurant says it will close its doors in June.
Teen who hit deputy in Edgar County dies
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police have released the name of a central Illinois car crash victim.
Police find federal help in missing scholar search
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois police say the FBI is involved in the search for a missing scholar.
Decatur firefighter dies after farming accident
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur firefighter has died after a farming accident in Logan County Monday night.
Click the video above for the latest in Gordon Voit's "Homegrown Heroes" series catching up with college stars who are back home in Central Illinois training. In this edition, former MacArthur star Jaquay Owens prepares for his upcoming season at California junior college San Diego Mesa, which he hopes will lead to another Division I opportunity. The 5-foot-7 receiver spent the past two seasons at Southern Illinois.
Illinois colleges drop to junk status rating
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Credit ratings for seven Illinois colleges have dropped.
Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.
