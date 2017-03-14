Police searching for 2 suspects involved in Danville shooting

DANVILLE – Police say they are looking for two suspects who shot a man on Tuesday.

Danville police responded to the 900 block of Martin Street for the report of a person shot. Police found a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

The man told police he was robbed and shot at the location. He didn’t get a good description of the suspects.

Police say the man was still being treated for his wounds as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermillion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.