Illinois fires women's coach, sued for abuse 2 years ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matt Bollant, who had one winning season in five years and was sued two years ago for abusing players, has been fired as Illinois' women's basketball coach.

Athletic director Josh Whitman made the announcement Tuesday, three days after he fired men's basketball coach John Groce.

Bollant was 61-94 overall and 22-62 in Big Ten play.

Seven former players filed a lawsuit in 2015 accusing Bollant and former assistant coach Mike Divilbiss of creating a racially abusive environment. Bollant denied the allegations.

The university last year paid a $375,000 settlement to the players. Bollant has one year left on his contract and will receive the balance of payment due, about $450,000.