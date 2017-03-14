House dems to push for $15 minimum wage

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD – Democratic lawmakers will try once again to raise the states minimum wage.  This time to $15 an hour.

The minimum wage in Illinois is currently $8.25.  If passed the wage would go up over five years starting at $9 an hour in January 2018.  It would reach $15 by 2022.

Businesses are expected to wage a strong fight to defeat the legislation which will be filed this week.  Democrats are offering tax credits to businesses with fewer than 50 employees as a way to offset higher costs.  The incentive to the state would be lowering the number of people on government assistance.

A $15 minimum wage would see workers earning over $31,000 a year.  Forty-percent of Illinois workers earn less than $15 an hour.  The last hike in the states minimum wage was in 2011. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More