Bill raising felony retail theft threshold facing opposition

Springfield- The Illinois Retail Merchants Association, The Illinois Municipal League and the Illinois Sheriff's Association are speaking out against a pair of bills that would increase the state's retail theft felony threshold.

One of the bills would increase the threshold from $300 to $2,000, while the other would raise it to $2,500. Opponents say increasing the threshold would impact retailers negatively. "At the absolute minimum, $2 billion in merchandise is taken from Illinois stores every year." said Rob Karr, President and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

The Illinois Municipal League is also opposed these measures, which they say would hurt local communities. "The $2 billion in lost retails equates to $100 million dollars in lost sales tax revenue for the State of Illinois, and $25 million in lost sales tax for local municipalities, more if they impose local taxes." said Patrick Hayes, with the Illinois Municipal League.

Proponents for raising the threshold believe this will help those that are stealing due to addiction to get the help they need, as opposed to sending them to jail. However, opponents disagree. "When they have the money their pocket already, then this is the way of life, and it probably needs to be addressed. If they have done it numerous times before they are caught, then we somehow have got to get to the core of that addiction and treat that in order to get to the base problem, but raising the limit is not helping them." said Greg Sullivan, Executive Director of the Illinois Sheriff's Association.

The proposed increase would give Illinois the second highest felony threshold in the country.