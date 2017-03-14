Springfield Clinic Cancer Care services expanding to Litchfield area

SPRINGFIELD - Cancer Care and Chemotherapy will soon be available to Litchfield area patients.

Chemotherapy, infusion services, and cancer care will be offered later this month to patients in the Litchfield area through the Cancer Care Center of Springfield Clinic.

Dr. Preet Singh will establish an outpatient and infusion services clinic at the Litchfield Oncology Institute on East Union Street. Dr. Singh will use space in the facility which has been remodeled to accommodate the services.

Any Springfield Clinic patient can receive chemotherapy, immunological therapy or hormonal therapy at the Litchfield Center. Dr. Singh and a team of oncology certified nurses will be on site each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to care for patients with cancer and blood disorders.

The services will be available starting later this month.

For more information contact The Cancer Care Center of Springfield Clinic at 217-528-7541 or 800-444-7541.