Village of Pawnee up for power plant consideration

PAWNEE- EmberClear Corp. is considering the Village of Pawnee and four other Central Illinois locations as a future site for its next power plant build.

The proposal would build a gas fired power plant in the village bringing hundreds of jobs to the area during the two and a half year construction phase and leave 30-40 permanent jobs that pay around $80-90,000 in salaries.

Vice President of Development for EmberClear, John Kinnamon said, "There is a lot more right with this state than there is wrong, and we want to demonstrate to the people of central Illinois that yes, there are opportunities and companies that want to invest in your economy and environment and who want to be apart of your community."

The project is still in its infancy and will need to cut through a lot red tape to get to the end project which would be a power plant that would be around for the next 50 years.