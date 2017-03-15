Lanphier runs past Centralia, punches ticket to State

Posted:
Head coach Blake Turner and the Lanphier Lions are headed to State for the first time in his tenure. The program last made it in 2011-12. Head coach Blake Turner and the Lanphier Lions are headed to State for the first time in his tenure. The program last made it in 2011-12.

SPRINGFIELD -- An eight-point halftime spread turned into a 26-point blowout, and it resulted in Lanphier's first Super-Sectional win and spot at State since 2011-12.

Head coach Blake Turner's squad raced past Centralia 64-38 on the heels of Yaakema Rose's 19 points, Cardell McGee's 17 points and 15 points from Aundrae Williams. The 3A Super-Sectional hosted at Springfield's Prairie Capital Convention Center featured a virtually 50-50 crowd of orange and red-clad fans alike.

Up next for Lanphier is a 12:45 p.m. matchup with high-powered Morgan Park (Chicago) in the state semifinal on Friday in Peoria.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More