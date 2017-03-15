Lanphier runs past Centralia, punches ticket to State

Head coach Blake Turner and the Lanphier Lions are headed to State for the first time in his tenure. The program last made it in 2011-12.

SPRINGFIELD -- An eight-point halftime spread turned into a 26-point blowout, and it resulted in Lanphier's first Super-Sectional win and spot at State since 2011-12.



Head coach Blake Turner's squad raced past Centralia 64-38 on the heels of Yaakema Rose's 19 points, Cardell McGee's 17 points and 15 points from Aundrae Williams. The 3A Super-Sectional hosted at Springfield's Prairie Capital Convention Center featured a virtually 50-50 crowd of orange and red-clad fans alike.



Up next for Lanphier is a 12:45 p.m. matchup with high-powered Morgan Park (Chicago) in the state semifinal on Friday in Peoria.