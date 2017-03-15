Redbirds chuckle about viral tweet, buckle down for NIT

Posted:
Dan Muller and the No. 1 seed Redbirds host No. 8 seed UC-Irvine on Wednesday night in Normal in the first round of the NIT. Dan Muller and the No. 1 seed Redbirds host No. 8 seed UC-Irvine on Wednesday night in Normal in the first round of the NIT.

NORMAL -- Illinois State head coach Dan Muller has been an outspoken critic of the NCAA Tournament's selection process  -- but he doesn't want to make it personal.

"I'm sure those 10 people are trying to do the best they can," he said of the selection committee. "I've got no ill will toward anybody, but I just think the system's a little broken and I hope we can address it before it gets any worse."

In fact Muller and a pair of his players took Tuesday's media session as an opportunity to express they're moving on, including a humorous take on how Muller's viral tweet from this past week came to be. "My wife allowed me to send it," he said. "I clear most things through her."

Muller's Redbirds have been equally honest with their disappointment they'll be a No. 1 seed in the NIT this week instead of a potential Cinderella story in the NCAA Tournament.

Click the video above to hear from senior leader Paris Lee on how the team is psyching itself up for UC-Irvine -- the regular season champion of the Big West -- plus a first glance at scouting the Anteaters leading up to Wednesday night's game.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More