Redbirds chuckle about viral tweet, buckle down for NIT

NORMAL -- Illinois State head coach Dan Muller has been an outspoken critic of the NCAA Tournament's selection process -- but he doesn't want to make it personal.



"I'm sure those 10 people are trying to do the best they can," he said of the selection committee. "I've got no ill will toward anybody, but I just think the system's a little broken and I hope we can address it before it gets any worse."

In fact Muller and a pair of his players took Tuesday's media session as an opportunity to express they're moving on, including a humorous take on how Muller's viral tweet from this past week came to be. "My wife allowed me to send it," he said. "I clear most things through her."



Muller's Redbirds have been equally honest with their disappointment they'll be a No. 1 seed in the NIT this week instead of a potential Cinderella story in the NCAA Tournament.



