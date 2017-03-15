Charleston resident wins big on Lottery ticket

CHARLESTON - A Charleston resident is $250,000 richer after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket.

Tony Shriver, 43, won off of a Ruby Red 7 instant ticket. He bought the ticket at Lambos BP on 100 Miller Road in Mattoon.

Shriver says he buys one instant lottery ticket each week and keeps picking the Ruby Red 7 because of the luck he’s had. Just a few weeks ago he won $100. He was with his wife when he bought the $250,000 winning ticket.

"My wife was driving and when I saw that I won, she turned around and we went back to the store. When they confirmed that we won a quarter of a million dollars, she started to cry," Shriver said.

Shriver and his wife plan to buy a house with their winnings.