Hoopeston man arrested for threatening to harm children

HOOPESTON – Police arrested a Hoopeston man on Tuesday after he threatened to harm his children.

The incident happened on Monday night when Hoopeston police responded to the 300 block of Dice Street. Earlier in the evening Apolinar Solis Jr. began making threats on his Facebook saying he would harm himself and children.

When officers asked Solis Jr. to exit his residence he refused, police say. Officers obtained a warrant and made entry to the home.

Solis was arrested on preliminary charges of child endangerment. He was in custody in the Vermillion County Jail as of Wednesday morning.