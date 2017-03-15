Lawsuit filed in deadly crash that killed 2 Central A&M students

SPRINGFIELD – A lawsuit has been filed against the ride-sharing service Uber and the driver who hit a motorcycle killing two teens.

The wrongful-death suit was filed by one of the teens mothers last week.

According to the lawsuit, the driver of the Uber was on the ride-sharing company’s app on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on Sept. 17 on Ninth Street and South Grand Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Nathan Gulley and Isaiah Tuppince were on a motorcycle when the Uber driver crashed into them.

Tuppince’s mother filed the lawsuit and is seeking more than $50,000.

Gulley and Tuppince were both students at Central A&M High School.