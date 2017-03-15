U of I financial aid plan to help in state students

CHAMPAIGN - The University of Illinois unveiled a new financial aid commitment for in state students

The university announced the Triple I Program, on Wednesday. It will provide $170 million in annual financial aid over the next five years for Illinois high school graduates.

They hope the program is an effort to keep Illinois’ best and brightest students here in the state.

“We want to make sure our best-and-brightest students study right here at home and then use the talents they nurture at our three great universities to move Illinois forward," said University of Illinois President Tim Killeen.

In 2015, 45 percent of Illinois’ college bound students went out of state.