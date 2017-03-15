Plaza to celebrate states Bicentennial moves forward

SPRINGFIELD – A plan to revitalize downtown Springfield is moving forward after a TIF request was passed on Tuesday.

The proposed project is for the Bicentennial Plaza on Jackson Street between 5th and 6th streets. It will remove the vacant former motor bank building and utilize the parking lot.

A $1 million request was presented at the City Council meeting and given the OK by alderman.

The project is expected to cost over $2,5 million and be completed for the Bicentennial celebration in August 2018. A final vote on the TIF request is expect at the March 21 council meeting.