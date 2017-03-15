Freezing temps threaten plants for one more night

If you have any sensitive vegetation growing outside you may want to make sure it safe overnight. The above average temperatures the past 30 days have led to an abnormally early start to the growing season. This is especially true farther south where trees and some ground plants are already growing and flowering.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper teens to lower 20s which will threaten any vegetation that has started to blossom. Numerous Freeze Warnings are in place in Illinois, including Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette and Effingham Counties until 10 AM Thursday.

The best way to protect any type of plant or vegetation from the extreme cold is to cover it with a light sheet. Do not cover your plants with a plastic sheet as it does not allow air to circulate which will suffocate and kill off your vegetation.

Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says temperatures will start to warm above freezing, and stay above freezing starting Thursday afternoon. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s heading into the weekend. Be sure to visit the WAND Weather Page anytime for the latest forecast.

