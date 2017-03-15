Friends, family to gather to remember Luke Miller

CHAMPAIGN - Funeral arrangements are set for the Champaign teenager who died Saturday.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy on Thursday for 15-year-old Luke Miller. The celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Champaign.

Miller's death is still being investigated by the Champaign Police Department. They are currently waiting for the results of an autopsy.

Luke's parents took him to Carle Foundation Hospital on Saturday after he began "vomiting blood." Luke was airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Luke was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the St. Louis County Medical Examiner was notified.

Anyone with information about Miller's death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.