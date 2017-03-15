UAW workers reach deal with CAT

DECATUR – Caterpillar and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative agreement, according to a statement from UAW.

Details about the deal will not be made public until UAW members have looked at the agreement and voted on it.

Earlier in March, UAW’s contract with CAT expired. Workers continued to stay on the job while a new contract was being negotiated.

The negotiations affected thousands of workers around Illinois including in Decatur. Bargaining began in January.

UAW members should contact their local unions to set up a meeting to discuss the details.